Getty Images

It looks like Rami Malek and Emma Corrin have called it quits after two years of dating.

People magazine has confirmed the breakup.

The breakup news comes a year after they bought a home in Hamstead in North London.

A source told The Sun U.K. at the time, “Rami and Emma are madly in love and things are really serious between them. They have got a £5-million house in Hampstead and moved in together a few weeks ago. They are both really serious about each other. Even though they’ve only been dating for 11 months they are moving quickly because, for them, this relationship feels like for ever.”

Rami and Emma first sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2023.

In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, the two packed on the PDA during a dog walk in London.

An eyewitness told the outlet that they appeared “blissfully happy and in love,” adding that they “weren’t trying to be discreet or hide their relationship at all.”

Another source told People magazine that the two have been having “fun” with each other and aren’t afraid of being “affectionate.”

At the time, the two were also spotted at public events, including the U.S. Open and a Bruce Springsteen concert.

Last year, Malek called the “fascinating” Corrin “my partner” in his interview with The Guardian.