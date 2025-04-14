Geri Halliwell’s Message to Fans on Possible Spice Girls Reunion (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Geri Halliwell aka Ginger Spice has a message for all those fans who really, really want a Spice Girls reunion!

“Extra” caught up with the singer, who shared, "I'm so grateful to all the fans and, you know, the other girls."

She said, “If and when that happens, it will come from all of us to say. I think that is the most respectful, if I’m honest.”

Geri is now focused on her writing career.

The best-selling author is back with her second novel, “Rosie Frost: Ice on Fire.” In the new book, which is out now, young Rosie begins a new adventure to find out who murdered her mother.

She confessed, “It is probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done. The mental stamina of completing a novel is massive, like, to remember what you did in that bit… It’s sort of like, ‘Oh, my God.’ To really show up for it is massive, but then when you see the cover and response, then there's something really thrilling about it and you think, 'Wow... then she's worth it.'"

Halliwell said Rosie and all the characters are about showing "the hero within us for the ordinary, for the vulnerable, for the imperfect," emphasizing, "It's for all of us."

Geri finds her work as an author similar to singing as part of the Spice Girls, explaining, “They are both storytelling, connecting, and emoting.” She elaborated, “When you write a song or a story through video, that's like a coffee shot, you know, an espresso, whereas a story is a feast. It's a seven-course meal. You're kind of doing the same thing...You’re taking your listener on a journey.”

She also said that submitting a manuscript and getting all the edits back is very much like the collaboration required of being in a band.

Geri reflected, "You've got all of this collaborative trust and conversation going through your work... If there is enough love in there, you're gonna go, 'Okay, I'm gonna pick and choose what I'm going to, you know, really gonna push for,' or I'm gonna go, 'You know what, you've got a point there, and for the greater good, I'm gonna listen to that note.'"