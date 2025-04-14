Coachella 2025: Lady Gaga Makes Mayhem, Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Pack on PDA

Getty Images

Coachella’s all-star lineup, which featured Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, and Post Malone headlining, brought out 125,000 music fans, including plenty of celebs!

Gaga put on a nearly two-hour show, complete with 20 songs and several costume changes.

Described as gothic drama, the caped pop hero’s set included a three-dimensional chess game and a sandbox filled with skeletons on a multi-level stage.

Weezer performed as planned, just days after bassist Scott Shriner’s wife Jillian Lauren was shot by police and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. She’s out on $1-million bail.

BlackPink’s LISA is still riding high from her “The White Lotus” fame. Her co-stars even came out to support her set, including Tayme Thapthimthong and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Billie Eilish and Lorde joined their friend Charli XCX for a night of duets. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attended the show and were spotted packing on the PDA.

Kylie’s ex, Travis Scott, was also performing this year!

Benson Boone showed off his moves with an onstage flip as he paid tribute to legendary rocker Freddie Mercury. He was even joined by Queen guitarist Brian May!