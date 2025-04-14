Getty Images

Savannah Chrisley and her beau Robert Shiver have called it quits after nearly two years of dating.

Chrisley announced the breakup in an April 14 episode of her “Unlocked” podcast, People magazine reports.

Addressing the “elephants in the room,” she said, “It’s been about a month and a half since Robert and I broke up. So there it is. Robert and I broke up on March 6. Not that I’m keeping track of dates or anything, but I have taken a lot of time to process things and truly grieve the loss of the relationship that I thought was gonna be where I was for the rest of my life.”

Admitting it “sucks,” Savannah shared, “I have allowed you guys in on my life and that comes with all the highs and all the lows. I’ve been figuring out how to navigate this stage of my life.”

Just a month ago, Chrisley revealed that they had marriage on the brain!

She told People magazine, “We’ve definitely talked about it. We both know, ‘Hey, this is what we want out of life.’ But he’s got some stuff to work through on his side of things before that can ever happen. I think what I love is that we’re not even really focused on that. I feel like it’s so easy to get caught up. Society loves to put a timeline on things like, ‘Oh, you’ve been together for two years. You need to get engaged, you need to get married.’”

At the time, Savannah noted that she didn’t even want an extravagant wedding. She explained, “I’ve always said, I want this huge wedding. I want all these things. When in reality, I feel like when you’re in the right situation, you’re in the right relationship, you don’t need all these crazy, outward extravagant things to prove your love for someone.”

Chrisley has been focused on raising her siblings while her parents serve their prison sentence for tax evasion.

Robert also has kids with his estranged wife Lindsay Shiver.

Savannah commented, “He and I, we’re both just so focused on our kids and making sure they’re in the healthiest places possible, and that they’re thriving and succeeding. My mom’s always said, ‘You’re only as happy as your saddest child.’ I truly do believe and feel that. So, we want to make sure that his kids and Chloe and Grayson are happy, and healthy and whole. That’s our main focus.”

She went on, “And then, we come together and we enjoy our time, and we love each other. I just believe that when the timing’s right, and when it’s supposed to happen, it’s going to happen.”