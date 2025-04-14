‘Vampire Diaries’ Stars Arielle Kebbel & Zach Roerig Are Dating

Getty Images

Eight years after “The Vampire Diaries” ended, co-stars Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roerig are an item!

In an Instagram video from an April fan event, Zach surprised Arielle with a bouquet of flowers. Arielle reacted with a shocked look on her face, saying, “Babe.” They then kissed for all to see!

It’s unclear how long Arielle and Zach Roerig have been dating, but they recently worked together in the 2023 Hallmark movie “Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance.”

In the movie, they played love interests as former sweethearts who reconnect at an archaeological dig.

Arielle appeared in nine episodes of “The Vampire Diaries,” which ran from 2009-2017, even sharing some brief scenes with Zach.

Arielle and Zach aren’t the only “Vampire Diaries” co-stars to date!