'Dazed and Confused' Actor Nicky Katt Died by Suicide (Report)

Getty Images

New details surrounding Nicky Katt’s death at 54 have been revealed.

TMZ reports that Nicky died by suicide, and law enforcement sources say his landlord was the one who found his body in his apartment.

The landlord came by asking for rent earlier this month, then returned on April 8 to find the door open and Katt hanging inside his bedroom. He had reportedly been dead for more than a day.

Sources told TMZ there was no suicide note.

Over the weekend his attorney, John Sloss confirmed Katt’s death to THR.

Katt was born May 11, 1970, in South Dakota. He first began acting as a child, appearing as a guest on shows that included "Fantasy Island" (1980), "CHiPs" (1981), "Father Murphy" (1981), "Voyagers!" (1982), "V" (1984), "The Facts of Life" (1988), and "Friends" (1996).

He also acted in the films "Gremlins" (1984) and "The 'Burbs" (1989).

In 1993's "Dazed and Confused", he played Clint Bruno, joining a cast that included Parker Posey, Ben Affleck, and Matthew McConaughey.

From 2000-2002, he starred on "Boston Public" with Rashida Jones, Michael Rapaport, Loretta Devine, and Fyvush Finkel.

Other films in which Katt acted: "The Doom Generation" (1995), "Strange Days" (1995), "The Babysitter" (1995), "A Time to Kill" (1996), "Batman & Robin" (1997), "School of Rock" (2003), and the HBO movie "Behind the Candelabra" (2013).