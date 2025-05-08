Getty Images

A new pope has been elected!

Cardinal Robert Prevost is the 267th Pope and first American pontiff. His papal name is Pope Leo XIV.

Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti shared the news from the central balcony in St. Peter’s Square, telling the crowd, "Habemus Papam!” which translates to: “We have a pope!”

Prevost then made his first appearance, telling the faithful, "Peace be with you."

Pope Leo, 69, was born in Chicago, and has spent significant time working in Peru. He is also a Peruvian citizen.

Earlier in the day, white smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, confirming that the conclave of voting cardinals had chosen a pope to succeed the late Pope Francis.