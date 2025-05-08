White Smoke Billowing from Sistine Chapel Announces New Pope Has Been Elected

Getty Images

The papal conclave has chosen a new pope!

White smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, confirming that the voting cardinals had chosen a pope to succeed the late Pope Francis.

Large crowds celebrated the news in St. Peter's Square as the world awaits learning the identity of the new pontiff, who will reportedly give his first blessing shortly.

According to Vatican News, “While the faithful in St. Peter’s Square applaud and the world awaits the name of the new pope, the newly elected pontiff exits the Sistine Chapel and enters the ‘Room of Tears.’"

“There, with the help of the Master of Liturgical Celebrations, he removes the cardinal's vestment, puts on one of the three prepared papal garments, and spends a few minutes in prayer."

Afterward the pope takes part in a ceremony and is greeted by the cardinals before leading the singing of the “Te Deum.”

Cardinal Protodeacon Mamberti will then announce from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, “Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum: Habemus Papam!” which translates to: “I announce to you a great joy: We have a pope!”