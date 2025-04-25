Getty Images

Pope Francis, 88, died on Monday and will be laid to rest on Saturday.

The funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. local time (1 a.m. PT and 4 a.m. ET) on April 26 in St. Peter's Square with Cardinal Re presiding over the services. Pope Francis’ coffin will then be transferred to Saint Mary Major for burial.

Vatican News will livestream the service, available in English below, and in other languages on their channel. Many broadcast and cable news outlets in the U.S. are also planning heavy coverage of the funeral starting around 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. ET in the U.S.

Dignitaries from around the world are expected to attend including President Donald Trump, former President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prince William.

The Vatican News shared, “About 250 cardinals, a multitude of bishops, priests, religious brothers and sisters will attend the funeral Mass for the Holy Father Francis… The wooden and zinc coffin of the deceased Pontiff, sealed on Friday evening, will be placed on the forecourt of the Basilica, just in front of the altar.”

The statement continued, “It will face a vast crowd, expected to number several hundred thousand people, hailing from all geographical, social, political, and cultural backgrounds to pay their final respects. This diverse crowd represents the Church of Francis, the one that welcomes ‘everyone, everyone, everyone,’ as he tirelessly repeated.

After the mass, a four-kilometer funeral procession to Saint Mayor Major will begin, allowing time for mourners to bid a final farewell to the Pope.

The Vatican News adds, “The coffin will be welcomed by ‘the last ones,’ a group of poor and marginalized people who always had a special place in Pope Francis' heart. They will be the ones to give the final tribute before the coffin is carried to the altar of Saint Mary Major. The burial will take place privately.”

Pope Francis passed away following a battle with pneumonia.

According to the Vatican, “The cause of Pope Francis' death has been identified as a stroke, followed by a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.”