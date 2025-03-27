News March 27, 2025
King Charles Hospitalized for ‘Short Period,’ Forced to Cancel Several Royal Events
King Charles was briefly hospitalized on Thursday.
In a statement, Buckingham Palace revealed that Charles was admitted to a hospital “following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning.”
They added, “The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in [the] hospital.”
Due to his hospitalization, Charles was forced to cancel his daily engagements.
The palace added, “As a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary programme will also be rescheduled.”
“Apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result,” the statement concluded.
In February 2024, Charles announced his cancer diagnosis after a three-day hospital stay.
At the time, Buckingham Palace said, “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”