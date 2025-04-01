Getty Images

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre has released a statement via her team regarding her recent accident in Australia involving a car and bus.

Giuffre shocked followers when she posted a photo of herself looking battered and bruised, claiming she had four days to live due to renal failure from the crash.

According to The Telegraph, authorities cast doubt on her claims when Kylie Whitely, Acting Western Australia Police Commissioner, said in a statement, "There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash.”

Giuffre’s statement, obtained by DailyMail.com, states, “Virginia thanks everyone for the outpouring of love and support. She is overwhelmed with gratitude. Today she remains in serious condition while receiving medical care. On March 24, in rural Western Australia, a school bus hit the car in which she was riding.”

The statement continued, “The police were called but said that there was no one available to come to the scene. They asked if anyone was injured and suggested that if they were, they should make their way to the hospital.”

The explanation went on, “The school bus driver had a bus full of distraught children and left the scene to get them back, saying he would file a police report, which he did later.”

As for Virginia’s health, “Virginia was banged up and bruised and returned home. Virginia's condition worsened and she was admitted to the hospital.”

The message continued, “Concerning her Instagram post, Virginia thought that she had posted on her private Facebook page.”

The statement ended with: “Virginia and her family thank everyone for their concern.”

According to DailyMail.com, Giuffre is receiving treatment at Sir Charles Gardiner Hospital in Perth, Australia.

After Virginia shared her post on Instagram, her lawyer Brad Edwards told DailyMail.com it was a “very bad situation,” adding they were “hoping for better news in the coming days.”

Her spokesperson Dini von Mueffing added, “Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital. She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending.”

Meanwhile, in her shocking Instagram post, Giuffre wrote, “This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can.”

Giuffre continued, “I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day.”

She closed with, “Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia 😔🙏🦋.”

Virginia revealed on Instagram there was some trouble at home on March 22.

Giuffre, who married Robert Giuffre in 2002, wrote, “My beautiful babies have no clue how much I love them and they’re being poisoned with lies. I miss them so very much. I have been through hell & back in my 41 years but this is incredibly hurting me worse than anything else. Hurt me, abuse me but don’t take my babies. My heart is shattered and every day that passes my sadness only deepens 😔.”

Virginia is well-known for speaking out against Epstein and Prince Andrew.

She claimed she was sex-trafficked by convicted sex offender Epstein, who allegedly forced her to have sex with the royal three times when she was 17. Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges, and committed suicide a month later.