Celebs Reacts to President Biden Leaving the Presidential Race

Celebrities are reacting to President Joe Biden's historic decision to leave the presidential race a bit more than three months before the vote, as well as his immediate endorsement of VP Kamala Harris to take his place.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton wrote passionately about President Biden's record — and wholeheartedly endorsed VP Kamala Harris.

The Clintons wrote that Biden "has capped his extraordinary career of service with a Presidency that has lifted America out of an unprecedented pandemic, created millions of new jobs, rebuilt a battered economy, strengthened our democracy, and restored our standing in the world."

They went on to state, "We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her."

"Abbott Elementary's" Sheryl Lee Ralph voiced excitement that the Democratic nominee might wind up being VP Kamala Harris:

President Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris ! pic.twitter.com/3Cn2q9NFJv — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) July 21, 2024 @thesherylralph

Director Spike Lee is also assuming VP Harris will seal the deal and go up against former President Trump in November, posting a beaming photo of her and writing, "ONCE AGAIN A SISTA COMES TO DA RESCUE.🙏🏾👍🏾💪🏾👏🏾🙏🏾👍🏾💪🏾👏🏾🙏🏾👍🏾👏🏾🔥💥🔥💥🔥💥🔥💥🔥💥🔥💥🔥💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜."

The "Veep" herself, Julia Louis-Dreyfus posted on Instagram, "Thank you, President Biden, for your service and for your extraordinary leadership and for your love of this country and all its people. @joebiden."

"Star Wars" icon Mark Hamill tweeted, "Joe Biden has a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime. He restored honesty, dignity and integrity to the office after 4 years of lies, crime scandal and chaos. Thank you for your service Mr. President. It’s now our duty as patriotic Americans to elect the Democrat who will honor & further your legacy.”

Major Democratic donor Barbra Streisand tweeted, "Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished significant achievements in his 4 year term. We should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy."

Jamie Lee Curtis wrote, "I support wholeheartedly @joebiden and his decision to step down and to endorse unreservedly @kamalaharris SHE IS TRUSTED AND TESTED and she is a fierce advocate for women's rights and people of color and her message is one of HOPE and UNITY for America at her time of great national divide."

Cher, who had just expressed feeling "tortured" over whether President Biden should step aside, tweeted, "Hadn’t Seen TV/Talked 2 Anyone,So Didn’t Know It Had Happened.I Believe Its Only Chance 4 [the U.S.] 2 Remain DEMOCRACY. DEM PARTY MUST'REALLY,' 'REALLY' THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX. 'WINNING IS ALL',DONT WIN CANT CHANGE ANYTHING & THE TIMES THEY MUST BE A CHANGIN."

Finneas Eilish wrote, "I see a person putting the people before themselves and their pride today and for that, I have an enormous amount of respect."

Comic Kathy Griffin — a major Trump foil — seemed enthusiastic about VP Kamala Harris' chances, should she become the official Democratic nominee, writing, "Let’s make history!!!! Finally!!!"

Another of Trump's sworn enemies, Rosie O'Donnell, had been using her platform to implore the President to stand down. In light of his decision, she wrote, "thank u joe biden - lets goooooo !!!!! #vote #harris #energize."

Yvette Nicole Brown, who is outspoken on liberal causes, wrote, "Be forewarned, if you pop in here w/anything but “Let’s go! #TeamHarris!” I’m blocking you on sight. The need for us to show up & #VoteBlueUpAndDownTheBallot has not changed. Only the name on the top of our ticket has. Good vibes only. Let’s Go!"

Mark Ruffalo, no stranger to immersing himself in political discourse, posted, "Okay everybody, now we have our marching orders and time to hit the trail running. No to Trump/Vance. No to the right-wing Christian religious takeover of our nation. Nothing wrong with Christianity; just shouldn’t be running a nation birthed from freedom of religion. #StopProject2025 #womensreproductivefreedom #VoteBlue."