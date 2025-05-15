Instagram

President Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany is a first-time mom.

Tiffany, 31, and husband Michael Boulos welcomed a baby boy on Thursday.

She shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025 🩵👶🏻🩵.”

Michael gushed in the comments, “He's a blessing!”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tiffany’s mother Marla Maples praised her daughter, posting, “✨🩵No greater joy in the world🩵✨ Michael and Tiffany this Gran Mar Mar loves you all so much!! You rocked it, my girl!”

The family celebrated Tiffany in April with a Peter Rabbit baby shower. Tiffany, who wore a floor-length blue maternity dress in the photos, wrote on Instagram, “Such a special day celebrating our very soon to be son! 🩵 1 month to go! Thank you to my big sis @ivankatrump for planning the most beautiful baby shower, we love you! 🐇🥕🤍”

Her sister Ivanka added, “This Sunday, I had so much fun planning and hosting a Peter Rabbit-themed baby shower for my sweet sister Tiffany!”

She added, “We showered her with love and had the best time celebrating her and baby-to-be! Every detail was inspired by Beatrix Potter’s world — from bunny tails to garden treats — to celebrate the little boy she’s about to welcome into her life. It was the sweetest day — filled with so much love, laughter, and excitement for everything ahead.”



Ivanka closed with, “Tiff, you’re going to be the most wonderful mama. Your baby boy is already so loved — and so lucky to have you! Love you ! 🕊️🩵🐇”

President Trump announced his daughter’s pregnancy in October.

According to People magazine, he shared the news at the Detroit Economic Club as he praised Michael’s father Massad Boulos.

"He happens to be the father of Tiffany's husband, Michael, who's a very exceptional young guy," Trump said. "And she's an exceptional young woman. And she's going to have a baby. So that's nice."

Tiffany’s spokesperson then confirmed the pregnancy to People magazine.

This is Donald’s 11th grandchild. His kids with late ex-wife Ivana all have children — Donald Trump Jr. has five kids, daughter Ivanka Trump has three, and Eric Trump has two.