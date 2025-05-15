Getty Images

“The Vampire Diaries” actress Candice King and “The Originals” actor Steven Krueger are taking the next step in their relationship!

On Wednesday, Candice broke the news that they’ve been engaged for “a couple of weeks.”

Along with posting some engagement photos, she gushed on Instagram, “I think 38 just might be my favorite year yet 🎂 ♥️.”

She went on, “A couple of weeks ago @stevenakrueger gave me the best gift of all when he asked me to marry him. The privilege of getting older is much sweeter knowing I get to share it with you Steven. Thank you for asking me to dance through life with you. And thank you to everyone for the kind birthday wishes x.”

Candice and Steven confirmed they were dating in 2023.

On Instagram, she shared a recap video that included her kissing Steven.

She wrote, “I laughed. I cried. I laughed til I cried. I loved. Thanks for the dance 2023 🥂.”