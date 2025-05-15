Getty Images

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise have been spotted together several times over the past few months, and she’s finally breaking her silence!

During an appearance on “Good Morning America” to promote her new movie “From the World of John Wick: Ballerina,” she shared, “It’s so much fun. We’re definitely working on a lot of things. Not just one, but a few projects with Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I’m so excited.”

Tom and Doug worked together on the 2017 film “American Made” and 2014’s “Edge of Tomorrow.” Tom recently signed on to star in Doug’s film “Deeper.” They are also working on a space movie, which is currently in development.

While Ana and Tom have been subject to romance rumors, her comments are putting the focus on their working relationship!

In February, Ana and Tom had everyone talking after they were photographed grabbing dinner together in London.

At the time, a source told People magazine that Tom and Ana were joined by their agents and were “discussing potential collaborations down the line.”

The insider said that Tom and Ana are “just friends,” and “have no romantic connections.”

A month later, the two were photographed after landing in London via helicopter.

In the pics obtained by People magazine, the two are seen smiling as they walk side by side.

Tom was even seen with Ana on her 37th birthday in London in April.

Earlier this month, they were seen leaving in a car together after attending David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash.

A few years ago, de Armas opened up about her take on the public interest in her love life.