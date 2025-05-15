Aubrey O’Day Set to Testify in Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Trial (Report)

Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial is in full swing, with three witnesses already taking the stand.

Who else could be testifying?

Us Weekly reports Aubrey O’Day will take the stand “sometime this week or next week.”

A source told the outlet, “It’s nerve-racking, but she’s ready. She’s not going to back down. She wants justice for everyone.”

On Wednesday, Aubrey took to her Instagram Stories to say that she was “NYC bound.”

After landing, she wrote on the social media platform, “Hey New York!!! Where y’all think I should head first?”

She included a scale emoji, which usually refers to the justice system.

In September, O’Day reacted to Diddy’s arrest after he was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

She wrote on X, “The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter. Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me. Things are finally changing."

Over the years, O’Day has been open about her negative experiences with Diddy, who kicked her out of the girl group Danity Kane in 2008.

When asked if she felt “vindicated at all” by all the slew of allegations that Diddy was facing, she told People magazine a year ago, “There's no vindication when you're a victim of someone... Anyone being exposed, or any truths being told, don't change the reality of what you experienced.”

She went on, “It's a forever thing that you have to wake up every day and choose to evolve past. It doesn't go away. It's like childhood trauma. We don't like to think it just disappears in our thirties, but really we start realizing how bad it really is in our thirties."

On the MTV show “Making the Band,” Diddy and O’Day were seen clashing more than once. She even shared clips of them not seeing eye to eye when his home was being raided by the Feds.

She wrote on Instagram, “Respectfully, I've been telling y'all this for 2 decades and did anyone listen? No.”

In 2023, O’Day claimed that she was asked to sign an NDA by Combs to prevent her from disparaging him or his label, Bad Boy Records. She declined to sign it.

Aubrey worked with Diddy from 2005-2008.