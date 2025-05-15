Diddy Trial: Cassie Ventura Name-Drops Britney Spears, Kid Cudi, Drake & More

Getty Images

It’s the third day of Cassie Ventura’s testimony in her ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs’, sex trafficking trial.

During her three days of testimony, Ventura has brought up some famous celebrities, including Britney Spears, Kid Cudi and Drake. In fact, before the trial had even officially begun, Michael B. Jordan, Michelle Williams, Mike Myers and Kanye West were all mentioned during jury selection.

In spite of being name-dropped, none of the A-listers has been accused of any wrongdoing.

On Thursday, Cassie was under cross-examination by Diddy’s lawyer Anna Estevao, who asked her about her 21st birthday at Jet Nightclub in Las Vegas.

The event is relevant to the trial since Cassie testified on Tuesday that Diddy kissed her during the celebration.

As for who was in attendance, Cassie told the court, “Sean was there, and he brought Dallas Austin, Britney Spears. I think those were the two people that stand out to me.”

The day before, Kid Cudi was a major topic in Cassie’s testimony, since they dated in 2011.

At the time of her relationship with Cudi, Ventura noted that she was “not in the greatest place “ with Diddy.

Diddy learned of their relationship during a freak off while going through her phone, according to Ventura.

She said, “I just remember him putting a wine opener between his fingers and lunging at me.”

Ventura testified that she then called Cudi through a burner phone and went to the rapper’s house. However, she went back to Combs’ house because he allegedly told her “he would release videos and hurt Scott and I.”

Once she arrived at Combs’ home, an “irate” Combs allegedly got physical with her. She told the court, “Sean kicked me in the back, I fell on the floor and then left. I had a large bruise on my back and bruises on other places — he literally kicked me with the bottom of his foot.”

According to Ventura, Diddy did make a threat at Kid Cudi. She said, “He mentioned when we were out of the country that Scott’s car would be blown up and he wanted his friends to see it.”

In 2023, Kid Cudi told The New York Times that his car did blow up in his driveway.

Cassie claimed that she ended her relationship with Kid Cudi out of fear.

On Tuesday, Ventura recounted going to a Prince concert, but fled immediately in fear of Diddy.

Calling it a “once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Cassie didn’t tell Combs about it because she believed “he would say no” to her attending.

She said, “I caught a glimpse of him, left the party, and ran out as fast as I could. I knew he was angry at me.”

Ventura testified that Combs “came after me,” and once they got back to the Beverly Hills Hotel, she was physically assaulted by him. She said, “We went into the bedroom and he beat me up. He threw luggage at me, calling me all kinds of names."

Cassie recounted another time when she was allegedly abused by Combs at her apartment before she attended Drake’s 2013 OVO Festival in Toronto.

Recounting the physical altercation, Cassie testified, “Sean came in. I was asleep. He was trying to attack me. We went into the master bedroom. My friends were jumping on his back trying to stop him. I cut my eyebrow on the corner of the bed. Sean threw me onto the bed frame. I had a significant gash. I didn't go to the ER; it was a Sunday. Sean had security take me to a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills."

To cover up the injuries, Cassie testified, “I put my hair over my eye.”

Days ago, Ventura testified that things got sexual between her and Diddy while he was dating Kim Porter.

They didn’t go public with their relationship for years. Cassie explained, “He just didn’t want it to look bad, but also knew it was because of his children and personal things like his family.”

Porter died in 2018 of pneumonia.