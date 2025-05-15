Chris Brown Arrested in U.K. Over 2023 Bottle-Throwing Incident

Getty Images

Chris Brown is under arrest in the U.K. over a 2023 bottle-throwing incident, The Sun reports.

According to the paper, Brown touched down at Manchester Airport on Wednesday afternoon and checked into the five-star Lowry Hotel.

He was arrested hours later by London’s Metropolitan Police, around 2 a.m.

The police confirmed to The Sun, “A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday, 15 May on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been taken into custody where he remains. The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023.”

The Sun reports that in 2023, Brown allegedly attacked music producer Abe Diaw with a bottle at Tape nightclub in the Mayfair section of London.

Back then, Diaw told The Sun it was an unprovoked attack, and that Chris smashed the bottle over his head and punched and kicked him. He added, “He hit me over the head two or three times. My knee collapsed as well.”

Diaw is suing Brown for $16 million.

Abe’s lawyer Ryan J. Daneshrad also tells TMZ, "We can confirm that Chris Brown was involved in an incident with our client, and the injuries sustained are serious. We are pursuing all legal remedies to hold him accountable. At this time, we will let the facts speak for themselves through the proper legal channels."

In October, In Touch reported that Chris had not responded to the allegations or the lawsuit.

Chris was set to launch his international BREEZY BOWL XX tour on June 8 in Amsterdam. He was due to perform several U.K. shows starting on June 15.