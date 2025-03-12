Getty Images

Karen Read is the Boston beauty queen accused of killing her police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe, allegedly running him over with her car during a blizzard after a drunken night on the town.

The televised trial created a new mega true crime star, unfolding in front of the public and dividing watchers right down the middle.

After a nine-week trial and five days of deliberations, the jury could not come to a verdict.

Karen did not testify, but she’s now speaking out in her own defense in “A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read,” which includes new interviews, footage, and revelations.

In the doc, Karen states, “I did not drive my car into John, didn't reverse it, did not hit John with my car.”

When asked if it could have been an accident on her part, she said, “There is zero chance this was an accident.”

Director Terry Dunn-Meurer got unprecedented access to Karen and her defense team in real time as the trial unfolded.

She told “Extra,” “I had never heard of access like that before, and three weeks later the crew and I were in Boston and we just started filming.”

Dunn-Meurer added, “It's very rare. I think you see a documentary crew be allowed to follow a defendant and their defense team through a trial.”

When the case went to the jury, Terry said, “Karen was more emotional, more on pins and needles. There was no task at hand that she could focus on.”

Read is expected to be re-tried later this spring.