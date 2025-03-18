TikTok Sensation ‘fatSu’ Reaches Half a Million Followers, Bringing Joy to Millions

A lovable purple character named fatSu has taken TikTok by storm, reaching half a million followers as millions more engage with its daily videos.



The viral sensation was created by New York-based tech company zuMedia, which counts Mark Cuban among its investors, and has become a source of comfort and entertainment for people navigating life’s ups and downs.

The idea for fatSu emerged in 2023 when zuMedia co-founders Phyllis Jager and Barry Terach were discussing the struggles of daily life with their employees – which inevitably focused on overwhelming feelings of stress, frustration, and depression – inspired the creation of fatSu, a whimsical character that dances its way through challenges, offering viewers a sense of connection and positivity.

"When people are having a good day, they celebrate with fatSu. When they’re having a bad day, they are comforted by fatSu," said Jager, zuMedia’s CEO. "We make about a hundred dances a week and pick the best of the best. fatSu wouldn’t have existed without that honest conversation with our employees."



Terach, zuMedia’s COO, says fatSu spreads a message of “joy through acceptance.”



“The story of fatSu is one that is very relatable to people around the world. fatSu was made to feel ‘less than’ in life, decided to use internal strength and stopped relying on other people

to feel happiness,” Terach said. “The comments tell a beautiful story, and it’s a thrill to see people’s reactions when the videos pop-up on their FYP [For You Page].”

Beyond its TikTok fame, fatSu has expanded its presence, offering followers downloadable music, memes, and even a signature fragrance, "Iconic." The character’s rise has been fueled by organic engagement, with fans eagerly sharing their love for fatSu in comment sections across social media.