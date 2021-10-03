Britney Speaks: 'I Still Have a Lot of Healing to Do'

Getty Images

Britney Spears won big in court this week when a judge replaced her father as head of her conservatorship, but she is doing more than just celebrating.

In a new Instagram post, the pop princess wrote, "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do 🌳 !!!"

On the plus side, she reassured fans, "Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe 🧘‍♀️ !!!!! Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return !!!!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Previously, Spears had showed off her curves in a naked photo shoot following the judge's decision.

Covered only by flower emojis, Spears posted a series of sexy nudes on Instagram as she posed next to an outdoor bathtub. She also included topless pics taken on a beach.

She wrote in the caption, “Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody 😉💋🙊 !!!! Pssss no photo edits … the tub curves 😂😂😬😬 !!!”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Her fiancé Sam Asghari teased in the comments, “#freethenipple” with a laughing emoji.