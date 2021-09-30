Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Slams Judge’s Decision, Says the ‘Court Was Wrong’

Getty Images

Britney Spears’ father Jamie was suspended as her conservator during a court hearing yesterday, and now his team is speaking out.

His lawyer Vivian Lee Thoreen issued a statement calling the judge’s decision “disappointing” and “a loss for Britney.”

The statement reads, “Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father. This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship. This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children. For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required. For Mr. Spears, this also meant biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney’s own attorney.”

She continued, “These facts make the outcome of yesterday’s hearing all the more disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney.”

Thoreen goes on to slam plans to name John Zabel as the temporary conservator of Britney’s estate. In court, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart argued that Zabel is “a highly esteemed, nationally recognized, award-winning CPA with an impeccable record of serving in positions of trust,” who “will also be supported by Ms. Spears’ business management and forensic accounting teams.”

Thoreen states, “Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer. Again, it was Mr. Spears who took the initiative to file the petition to terminate the conservatorship when neither Britney’s former court-appointed counsel nor her new privately-retained attorney would do so. It was Mr. Spears who asked the court at yesterday’s hearing to immediately terminate the conservatorship while Britney’s own attorney argued against it.”

She ended with, “Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters.”

During the hearing on Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny told the court, “[This decision is] in the best interest of the conservatee, which is my goal.”

Before Penny made the decision, Rosengart requested that Jamie be suspended immediately as her conservator, saying, “This man does not belong in her life for another day. He must be suspended today. Britney Spears is pleading for it. This is a very easy decision... My client will be so extraordinarily distraught if Mr. Spears remains conservator for one more day... If he cares about his daughter, he will resign today.”

Rosengart asked that another hearing be set in about a month to end the conservatorship altogether. For now, Jodi Montgomery will remain as Britney’s personal conservator.

While Britney and Jamie had previously agreed that a mental evaluation is not needed to end the conservatorship, that decision is up to the judge.