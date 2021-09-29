Celebrity News September 29, 2021
Britney Spears’ Fiancé Sam Asghari Reacts to Jamie Spears’ Conservatorship Suspension
After a judge suspended Jamie Spears as Britney Spears’ conservator in court Wednesday, the singer’s fiancé Sam Asghari posted “Free Britney! Congratulations!!!!!!!!!” on his Instagram Story in celebration.
Britney Spears Conservatorship Update: Jamie Spears Suspended as ConservatorView Story
Sam also included a zoomed-in photo of a man handing an engaged woman a rose, which could be him and Britney.
In a post announcing their engagement earlier this month, the pair appear in short video clips, with Britney excitedly showing off her sparkler. Sam says, “Look at that. You like it?” to which Britney exclaims, “Yes!”
Back in February, Sam slammed Jamie, days after the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary dropped. He wrote on his Instagram Story, “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way. In my opinion Jamie is a total dick. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”
Sam spoke to TMZ photogs at a Bristol Farms grocery about possibly being on good terms with Jamie in the future, saying, “I hope so. Once he treats his daughter right, then we can be on good terms.”
Britney Spears Is Engaged to Sam Asghari: 'I Can't F Believe It!'View Story
Following the singer’s shocking court testimony in June, Sam posted a photo of himself wearing a “Free Britney” T-shirt. In a subtle tribute to his love, he also shared a photo of a lioness. (He has referred to Britney as a “lioness” in the past, including in a Valentine’s Day post earlier this year.) TMZ reports the lion is also a symbol of the #FreeBritney movement.