Will Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Sign a Prenup? What He Says!

Getty Images

On Sunday, news broke about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s engagement!

In the post, Britney and Sam appear in short video clips, with Britney excitedly showing off her ring. Sam says, "Look at that. You like it?" to which Britney exclaims, "Yes!"

According to Asghari’s agent, Brandon Cohen, the sparkler was designed by New York City jeweler Roman Malayev.

Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter, “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them. He couldn’t be more happier to be involved and make this a one of a kind ring.”

In response to Britney’s post, Octavia Spencer shared some advice, writing, “Make him sign a prenup.”

It looks like the couple will be signing an iron-clad prenup. On his Instagram Story, Sam joked, “Thank you to everyone who is concerned about The prenup! Of course we’re getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase [sic] she dumps me one day.”

Instagram

Sam ended his note with two crying-laughing emojis.

A discussion of a prenup is no surprise since Britney’s past marriage with Kevin Federline also reportedly included a prenup.

Spears is reportedly worth $60 million.

The engagement news comes on the heels of a major victory for Spears, whose father Jamie Spears has petitioned the court to end her conservatorship after over a dozen years.

The docs stated, “In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding. As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Now, her lawyer Mathew Rosengart is calling it a “massive victory” for the pop star.

In a statement to Fox News, Rosengart said, "This filing represents a massive legal victory for Britney Spears, as well as vindication. Having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multi-million-dollar settlement, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered. There is no settlement."

Britney has accused her father of “conservatorship abuse” in the past, and the attorney insisted he still plans to investigate Jamie.