Britney Spears’ Lawyer Declares ‘Massive Victory,’ Says He Will Still Investigate Jamie Spears

Getty Images

In a surprise move, Jamie Spears filed to end his daughter Britney Spears’ conservatorship on Tuesday.

The docs stated, “In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding. As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Now, her lawyer Mathew Rosengart is calling it a “massive victory” for the pop star.

In a statement to Fox News, Rosengart said, "This filing represents a massive legal victory for Britney Spears, as well as vindication. Having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multi-million-dollar settlement, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered. There is no settlement."

Britney has accused her father of “conservatorship abuse” in the past, and the attorney insisted he still plans to investigate Jamie.

"To the extent Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, he is incorrect and our investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue,” Rosengart said.