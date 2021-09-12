Britney Spears Is Engaged to Sam Asghari: 'I Can't F Believe It!'

Britney Spears is engaged!

The pop superstar, 39, and her 27-year-old boyfriend, personal trainer Sam Asghari, revealed the big news on Instagram Sunday.

In the post, Britney and Sam appear in short video clips, with Britney excitedly showing off her sparkler. Sam says, "Look at that. You like it?" to which Britney exclaims, "Yes!"

Britney, pretty in pink with red tips in her hair, seems genuinely over the moon.

The news comes a day after Asghari angrily denounced images of a ring being posted to his account, claiming they were the result of a hack. The ring, which appears to be the same ring he gave Britney, has the word "lioness" engraved on it.

Britney has been posting racy images this week — of her booty in a thong, or her cleavage — but this reveal felt like her favorite.

The engagement news comes on the heels of a major victory for Spears, whose father Jamie Spears has petitioned the court to end her conservatorship after over a dozen years.

The docs stated, “In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding. As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Now, her lawyer Mathew Rosengart is calling it a “massive victory” for the pop star.

In a statement to Fox News, Rosengart said, "This filing represents a massive legal victory for Britney Spears, as well as vindication. Having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multi-million-dollar settlement, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered. There is no settlement."