Britney Spears Will Not Be Charged in Housekeeper Case

Singer Britney Spears will not face legal repercussions stemming from an incident with her housekeeper last month.

According to a statement from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, the pop star “will not be charged with any crimes related to an incident that occurred at her residence involving her housekeeper.”

The announcement further explained that the D.A. “declined to file charges based upon insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone.”

Britney was under investigation for an alleged misdemeanor battery incident stemming from a disagreement she had with the housekeeper.

According to the D.A.’s office, “On August 16, 2021, Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Spears’ residence based on a call for service. Spears’ housekeeper later reported that she had an argument with Spears’ regarding the veterinary care of Spears’ dog. During the argument, Spears was alleged to have slapped a phone out of the housekeeper’s hand. The housekeeper indicated that the screen protector to the phone was damaged. The housekeeper had no visible injuries.”

At the time, TMZ reported that the housekeeper showed Britney a photo of her sick dog on her phone. Britney then became upset and told the housekeeper she was prohibited from snapping photos inside her house. The source claims that Spears eventually knocked the phone out of the housekeeper’s hands.