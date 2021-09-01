Britney Spears’ Lawyer Claims Her Dad Wants $2M to Step Down as Conservator

Getty Images

Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle with her father Jamie Spears is raging on.

In a supplemental petition obtained by “Extra,” her attorney Mathew Rosengart is alleging that Jamie is asking for around $2 million to step down as her conservator. The money would be used to pay for his attorneys and other costs.

In court docs obtained by “Extra,” Rosengart states, "Mr. Spears's blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2mn in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears's estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter.”

He continued, "Regardless of the past, Mr. Spears and his counsel are now on notice: the status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted."

Back in August, Jamie’s legal team filed papers stating he would be stepping down, despite the fact there were “no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears” as her conservator, adding, “he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.”

No date for Jamie’s departure has been set, and Rosengart is calling on him to resign now, or be ousted by a judge when the case returns to court later this month.