Britney Spears Poses Nearly Naked in Bathroom Selfie Video

Instagram

Singer Britney Spears is getting cheeky with her fans!

The 39-year-old just posted a photo showing off her booty in nothing but a thong. She wrote, “Here’s my ass 😉🍑 !!!!”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Britney followed up with a video, just to let fans know the picture of her derriere was the “real deal.”

She wrote, “Here's a video so you guys can see this is really my ass 🍑🍑🍑 !!!! No filters or cover ups … it's the real deal !!!!”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

How did she shoot the pics and video? The star shared, “Psss I shoot myself with a selfie stick and always will 🤳🏻📷... it STAYS UP ... it DOESN'T TALK BACK ... and it’s EXTREMELY RELIABLE 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!”

She also reposted some topless pics of herself in bikini bottoms and red knee-high boots, explaining the original pics she posted were “fuzzy.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Spears added the same caption, the Sophia Loren quote, "There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of people you love. When you learn to tap this source, you will truly have defeated age.”