Sam Asghari’s Subtle Tribute to GF Britney Spears After Conservatorship Testimony

Getty

Britney Spears fought back against her conservatorship in court Wednesday, and it seems her boyfriend Sam Asghari couldn’t be prouder.

After the pop star testified, Sam posted a subtle tribute to Spears on Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of a lioness.

Instagram

Sam has referred to Britney as a “lioness” in the past, including in a Valentine’s Day post earlier this year. TMZ reports the lion is also a symbol of the #FreeBritney movement.

Asghari, who has dated Britney since 2016, also shared his support ahead of the hearing by posting a selfie in a “Free Britney” T-shirt with a lion emoji.

Instagram

Britney Spears took her conservatorship case before a judge in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday in a bid to end her father Jamie Spears’ control over the supersized bank account she has built as a pop star — and over every aspect of her life.

Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Spears testified live via Zoom. During her testimony, Britney made many startling claims, seeming to verify the worst fears of the online #FreeBritney movement.

Claiming that she was “forced” to do her 2018 tour, she declared, “I’m not here to be anyone’s slave!”

She also opened up about her medications, including being put on lithium. According to Britney, six different nurses had to monitor her when she didn’t want to be medicated.

Spears also claimed that she had to give “eight gallons” of blood a week.

Along with stressing that she’s “so angry” and “traumatized,” she noted that she “lied and told the whole world I’m happy.”

Britney expressed her desire to get married and have a baby, which she said isn’t allowed under the conservatorship. She said, “I wanted to take the IUD out.”

“I deserve changes,” Spears emphasized. “I just want my life back… My requests are to end the conservatorship without being evaluated.”

Read her full testimony here.