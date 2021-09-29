Britney Spears Conservatorship Update: Jamie Spears Suspended as Conservator

Getty Images

Britney Spears is getting what she wants!

During a court hearing Wednesday, Britney’s father Jamie Spears was suspended as her conservator after 13 years in that role.

Judge Brenda Penny told the court, “[This decision is] in the best interest of the conservatee, which is my goal.”

Before Penny made the decision, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart requested that Jamie Spears be suspended immediately as her conservator.

He told the court, “This man does not belong in her life for another day. He must be suspended today. Britney Spears is pleading for it. This is a very easy decision... My client will be so extraordinarily distraught if Mr. Spears remains conservator for one more day... If he cares about his daughter, he will resign today.”

Along with calling Jamie “cruel” and “abusive” toward Britney, Rosengart brought attention to allegations that Britney was secretly recorded in her bedroom — a claim that arose in the new documentary “Controlling Britney Spears.”

Rosengart asked that another hearing be set in about a month to end the conservatorship altogether. In the meantime, he asked that John Zabel be named temporary conservator of Britney’s estate, arguing that Zabel is “a highly esteemed, nationally recognized, award-winning CPA with an impeccable record of serving in positions of trust,” who “will also be supported by Ms. Spears’ business management and forensic accounting teams.”

Rosengart also slammed Jamie for objecting to Zabel as a temporary conservator since Jamie has no experience with finance, talent management, and business. The attorney also accused Jamie of suddenly trying to terminate the conservatorship in effort to protect himself.

While Britney and Jamie Spears had previously agreed that a mental evaluation is not needed to end the conservatorship, that decision is up to the judge.

TMZ reports the singer was not present for the court hearing, but both Jamie and her mother Lynne were reportedly on hand via Zoom.

Jamie’s lawyer Vivian Lee Thoreen disputed all the claims made by Rosengart and the recent documentaries about Britney.