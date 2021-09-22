First Look at Britney Spears Netflix Documentary, Plus: When Her Conservatorship Could End

Netflix

Months ago, the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary gave viewers an eye-opening look into her conservatorship, which has been overseen by her dad Jamie Spears since 2008.

Now, Netflix is shedding more light on Spears’ conservatorship with the new documentary “Britney vs Spears,” which features “years-long investigative work, exclusive interviews, and new documents.”

On Wednesday, a new trailer for the documentary was released, featuring audio from Britney’s shocking court testimony in June. During her testimony, Britney made many startling claims, seeming to verify the worst fears of the online #FreeBritney movement.

The trailer teased a confidential document that was leaked by a source close to the conservatorship. Watch!

The doc is by Erin Lee Carr, who has worked on “How to Fix a Drug Scandal” and “Dirty Money.”

On the same day that the trailer dropped, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart told a judge that he is focused on terminating her conservatorship “completely and inevitably” this fall.

In the new court filing, Rosengart is asking Judge Brenda Penny to replace her father Jamie Spears with someone on a “temporary, short-term” basis.

According to Mathew, Britney “fully consents” to the ending of the conservatorship as soon as possible.

Earlier this month, Jamie filed court documents to end his 13-year conservatorship.

The filing stated, “Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.”

It continued, “Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses.”

The docs added, “In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding. As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”