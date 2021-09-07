Britney Spears’ Father Files New Docs to End Conservatorship

Getty Images

Things are looking up for Britney Spears!

Britney’s father Jamie filed new court documents Tuesday to end his 13-year conservatorship.

The filing stated, “Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.”

It continued, “Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses.”

The docs added, “In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding. As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Last week, Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart claimed that her dad was asking for around $2 million to step down, saying the money would be used to pay for his attorneys and other costs.

In court docs obtained by “Extra,” Rosengart stated, “Mr. Spears’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2mn in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’s estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter.”

He continued, “Regardless of the past, Mr. Spears and his counsel are now on notice: the status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted.”