Britney Spears Returns to Instagram with Pics from Her Engagement Getaway

That was fast! Britney Spears is back on Instagram after taking a social media break last week.

The star has restored her account, and shared some selfies from her Palm Springs vacay to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari.

She wrote, “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my ... holy s--t ... FIANCÉ ... I still can’t believe it !!!! I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already 💍😂🤷🏼‍♀️🤣 !!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions 💁🏼‍♀️😉🌹!!!!!”

Britney followed up with a throwback video from July of herself dancing to Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” and another clip of her jamming to Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way.”

The latter video seems more recent, as she wrote in the caption, “Sorry I like long hair to twirl ... so this is me after vacuuming my living room with this bomb 💣 new glade Hawaiian 🌺 breeze carpet cleaner !!!!! Holy hell it’s great .... my living room smells 👌👌👌 so nice to WAKE UP to !!!!! This song by Lenny Kravitz is a fun one to dance to ... of course my favorite lyric is I WAS BORN !!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL and don’t forget to stay grateful and say your prayers folks 🙏🏻✨ !!!!! Pssss my red dye came out in the shower 🚿 and it looked like a crime scene 😬👻🩸!!!! Pssss ok ... I’m taking myself very seriously in this dance 💃😹😜🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️😹😳!!!!!!!

After Britney seemed to delete her Instagram account last week, she tweeted, "Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉!!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹."