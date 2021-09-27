Britney Spears Reacts to Bombshell Allegations Against Her Dad in New ‘Controlling Britney Spears’ Doc

In the new “Controlling Britney Spears” doc, there were allegations that the pop star’s every movement was monitored by her dad, Jamie Spears.

According to the documentary, her phone was monitored by her security team and her private conversations were recorded with the help of audio recording devices that were installed in her bedroom.

The documentary featured a sit-down interview with Alex Vlasov, who was an executive assistant to Edan Yemini, the president of Black Box Security, which was hired by Jamie.

Vlasov claimed that Edan and Jamie were able to look at all of her iPhone activity, including reading all of Britney’s text messages.

Vlasov also claimed that he was asked to delete 180 hours of audio of Spears’ interactions with her kids and boyfriend “days before she was due to meet with a court investigator.”

In a new court filing obtained by Deadline, Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart accuses Jamie of “horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy,” adding, “Mr. Spears has crossed unfathomable lines.”

“While they are not evidence, the allegations warrant serious investigation, certainly by Ms. Spears as, among other things, California is a ‘two-party’ consent state,” Rosengart added. “As a result of these deeply-disturbing allegations, Mr. Spears will inevitably be focused over the next several days and weeks on defending his own interests not his daughter’s (yet again). And regardless of the outcome of the allegations, what cannot be genuinely disputed is how deeply upsetting they are to Ms. Spears and if nothing else, they magnify the need to suspend Mr. Spears immediately.”

Jamie Spears has denied any wrongdoing.

According to Deadline, the FBI is investigating the claims made in “Controlling BritneySpears.”