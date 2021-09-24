Madonna Says She’s ‘Proud’ of Britney Spears, Plus: She Talks New Doc ‘Madame X’

It was a big NYC night for Madonna and her new documentary “Madame X”!

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with the Queen of Pop as she hit the red carpet at the premiere.

The icon was wearing a “F--k You” crown, and when Cheslie asked about her look, noting that the crown was broken, Madonna said, “It’s broke,” joking, “Like me after doing this show… If you’re going to be broke, be fabulous.”

“Madame X” features performances from her tour and behind-the-scenes footage. She told Cheslie, “Every show I do is new… You will see parts of me you know and love. My humor comes through a lot. I have a lot of comedy moments, my love of fashion, my love of dance and art.”

When it comes to the comedy, Madonna revealed, “I do a little stand-up.”

Madonna is a huge supporter of Britney Spears, and said of her recent engagement and wins in her conservatorship battle, “I’m really proud of her, I’m really happy for her I adore her and I can’t wait to spend time with her.”