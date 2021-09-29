Could Britney Spears’ Conservatorship End Today?

Getty

Is Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship finally coming to an end?

Her case will be back in court today, and TMZ reports Britney and her parents Jamie and Lynne Spears are on board with her push to end the conservatorship. In addition, a hearing set for January that was meant for arguments to end the conservatorship has been moved up to today’s hearing instead.

For those reasons, TMZ says the judge could rule to end the conservatorship once and for all… but sources tell the site it isn’t likely.

Insiders believe the judge might ask for Britney to undergo a mental evaluation, which could take months. There is also the possibility the judge will want the parties to enter into mediation for a smooth transition.

One sticking point could be Britney’s temporary conservator of her estate. TMZ reports Jamie objects to the appointment of CPA John Zabel. Sources say Jamie wants to continue in that role himself until a transition plan is approved. Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart will likely fight that request.