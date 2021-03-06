Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari: 'I Want to Be a Young Dad'

Instagram

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari has fatherhood on his mind!

In a fresh interview with Forbes, the 27-year-old fitness trainer says, “My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I’m going. I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don’t mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad.”

This admission comes hot on the heels of Britney, 39, posting a rare pic of herself with her sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, and writing, “It’s so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now 👩‍👦‍👦 !!!! I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ !!!!”

Would she be up for adding to her brood? She is in a reflective-mom mood, writing of her teen boys, “I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it .... But I went out of my way to make this cool edit 🌅 and guess what .... They’re finally letting me post it !!! Now I don’t feel left out anymore 😂😂😂 and I’m gonna go celebrate .... Oh s--t I guess cool moms don’t do that ... Ok I’ll just read a book instead 🤷🏼‍♀️📚🤣!!!!”

As for Asghari, he also opened up to Forbes about his Iranian roots and how his family feels about his pursuit of acting. “My family is proud,” he says, calling them extremely supportive.”

“They’ve never doubted me,” he goes on. “A lot of family members coming from the Middle East, they want their son or daughter to become a doctor or lawyer or something that is established. I looked at my sisters and looked at my mom and dad and said, 'Listen, this acting thing is very hard. Very few make it but I got what it takes' I’m putting everything that I have on the table and they trusted me and they supported me ever since day one.”

Britney and Sam have been seeing each other since meeting on the 2016 set of her “Slumber Party” video. For the first time, Asghari reveals to Forbes, “My girlfriend now at the time [Britney], personally she picked my picture and she wanted me to be cast in the music video. My friend called me and said, ‘I need you to be on it. Trust me, you want to show up.’ I didn’t know who was shooting. It was a secret project. So I showed up because of my friend. I showed up and everything just kicked off from there.”

It was a classic case of making beautiful music (videos) together!

Asghari, who is popular among Britney's fans, has been steadily supportive of her all through the media firestorm over “Framing Britney Spears,” the doc that called attention to the pop star's unusual conservatorship, her relationship with her dad, Jamie, and also past disrespectful treatment by Justin Timberlake and others.