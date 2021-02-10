Britney Spears’ First Words on What She Wants in Life and Why She’s Not Performing

Days after the documentary “Framing Britney Spears” made headlines, singer Britney Spears is speaking out!

On Tuesday, Spears took to Twitter to share a video of herself performing “Toxic” years ago. She wrote, “I’ll always love being on stage …. but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ….. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!!”

“Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives !!!” Britney added. “Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens.”

Spears’ tweets came on the same day her boyfriend Sam Asghari bashed her father Jamie. Earlier in the day, Asghari wrote on his Instagram Story, “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way. In my opinion Jamie is a total dick. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”

Hours later, Sam spoke to TMZ photogs at a Bristol Farms grocery about possibly being on good terms with Jamie in the future. Asghari said, "I hope so, once he treats his daughter right, then we can be on good terms."

“Framing Britney Spears” shines the spotlight on Britney’s conservatorship, which has been overseen by her dad Jamie since 2008. The episode includes interviews with her former assistant Felicia Culotta and multiple lawyers, giving insight into the legal arrangement, in which Jamie controls his daughter’s finances and many aspects of her life.

The documentary’s director, Samantha Stark, recently told Variety, “The central mystery of our film is that she’s living the life of a busy pop star, and yet we’re being told that she’s at risk constantly. She’s making millions of dollars, and yet, we’re told she’s incapable of making decisions that are in her own best interest. That’s such a conflict, so it’s hard to understand why it’s happening, and so many of the court records are sealed.”

Britney has expressed her desire to have her father removed as conservator. Last year, her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III told the judge during a hearing for her conservatorship case, “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

In December, Jamie blamed Britney’s legal team for his inability to see her. He told CNN, “I love my daughter and I miss her very much. When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally. I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”