Why Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Is Slamming Her Dad Jamie

Getty Images

Days after the “Framing Britney Spears” episode of “The New York Times Presents” dropped, Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari has some harsh words for her dad Jamie.

On Tuesday, Asghari wrote on his Instagram Story, “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way. In my opinion Jamie is a total dick. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”

Instagram

On the same day, Sam spoke to TMZ photogs at a Bristol Farms grocery about possibly being on good terms with Jamie in the future. Asghari said, "I hope so, once he treats his daughter right, then we can be on good terms."

While Sam isn’t too fond of Jamie, he had only words of support for Britney. He told People magazine, “I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves. I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Sam and Britney have been dating since 2016 after meeting on the set of her music video “Slumber Party.”

In 2019, Sam opened up about their relationship to “Extra’s” Renee Bargh at the Daytime Beauty Awards. Along with revealing his ultimate date night with Britney, he discussed the possibility of marrying her in the future. Watch!

“Framing Britney Spears” put a major spotlight on Britney’s conservatorship, which has been overseen by her dad Jamie since 2008. The episode includes interviews with her former assistant Felicia Culotta and multiple lawyers, giving insight into the legal arrangement, in which Jamie controls his daughter’s finances and many aspects of her life.

The documentary’s director, Samantha Stark, recently told Variety, “The central mystery of our film is that she’s living the life of a busy pop star, and yet we’re being told that she’s at risk constantly. She’s making millions of dollars, and yet, we’re told she’s incapable of making decisions that are in her own best interest. That’s such a conflict, so it’s hard to understand why it’s happening, and so many of the court records are sealed.”

Britney has expressed her desire to have her father removed as conservator. Last year, her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III told the judge during a hearing for her conservatorship case, “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

In December, Jamie blamed Britney’s legal team for his inability to see her. He told CNN, “I love my daughter and I miss her very much. When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally. I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”