Britney Spears' Teenage Sons Sean & Jayden Are So Grown Up! See the Pic

Britney Spears was having a mom moment on Instagram yesterday, reflecting on how grown up her boys are.

Spears shared a sweet photo of herself posing with Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, who look like they are even taller than she is!

The 39-year-old pop star wrote, “It’s so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now 👩‍👦‍👦 !!!! I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ !!!!”

Gushing over her kids, she added, “I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right 🙊 !!!!”

Explaining why fans haven’t seen pics of Sean and Jayden for a while, she wrote, “I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it .... But I went out of my way to make this cool edit 🌅 and guess what .... They’re finally letting me post it !!! Now I don’t feel left out anymore 😂😂😂 and I’m gonna go celebrate .... Oh s--t I guess cool moms don’t do that ... Ok I’ll just read a book instead 🤷🏼‍♀️📚🤣!!!!”

It appears the last time she posted about the boys, from her marriage to Kevin Federline, was back in August 2019, when they took a trip to Disneyland. Check out the cute pics below.

Britney recently made headlines after the release of the Hulu doc “Framing Britney Spears,” which details her rise and fall and the state of her conservatorship.

Before sharing a pic of her boys, Spears reflected on the need for healing and kindness, especially during the pandemic.

She wrote, “On all accounts of the craziness the past year ... I feel like God’s tears have hit all of us with what the world has been through due to coronavirus !!! This new year should be a year of cleansing our inner selves with meditation 🧘🏼‍♀️ … prayer 🙏🏼 ... any kind of hobby that brings joy 💃🏼 … and being conscious of what we put in our bodies as well 🥗!!! This all helps us to have a clear mind … body … spirit and offers so much more clarity in our everyday lives !!!!”