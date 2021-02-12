Justin Timberlake Apologizes to Britney Spears & Janet Jackson

Getty

While they called it quits in 2002, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears’ breakup is making headlines again due to the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary.

Timberlake has been facing social media backlash for how he handled his split with Spears. The documentary includes a post-split interview with Justin admitting the two had had sex, although Britney’s image was that of a virgin.

The doc also claims that Timberlake’s solo career was launched with the narrative that Spears had cheated on him and that he was left heartbroken. His hit song “Cry Me a River” featured a music video with an actress who resembled Spears.

On Friday, Timberlake took to Instagram to apologize to Spears, who he dated for three years. He said, “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” Timberlake added.

In 2004, Timberlake and Jackson made headlines for their controversial Super Bowl performance, which ended when Timberlake apparently accidentally exposed Janet’s breast while pulling her bustier back.

After the scandal, Jackson’s music was pulled from MTV, VH1, and many radio stations, and she was not allowed to attend the Grammys that year. Timberlake was able to attend the show after apologizing for the mishap.

“I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from,” Timberlake continued. “The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It's designed this way. As a man in a privileged position, I have to be vocal about this."

Acknowledging his “ignorance,” Timberlake stressed, “I didn't recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again. I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn't absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports."