Celebrity News October 16, 2021
Britney on Doing an Interview: 'Lord Have Mercy on My Family's Souls'
After some good fortune in court, Britney has been taking back her power — and she has issued a stark warning for those closest to her!
In a post on Friday — decorated with an image of an early Christmas tree "because why not???!!!" — the pop superstar wrote, "Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview !!!"
The comment came in the context of Spears saying she was not yet ready to go back to performing. "In the meantime … I’m staying clear of the business 💼 which is all I’ve ever known my whole life," she continued.
The post also complained about her 13-year conservatorship, a situation she argued she never deserved. "I'm fearful of doing something wrong," she admitted, "so I won’t be posting as much in a world where it's our liberty to be free, it's a shame !!! I started experiencing that when I got the keys 🔑 to my car 🚙 for the first time 4 months ago and it’s been 13 years !!!! I haven't done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years !!! I'm disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country !!!"
In another Friday post, Britney posted a topless selfie, covering her nipples with her hands. She used the post to put an unnamed plastic surgeon on blast, noting, "What is it with consultations for body improvements ???? Is it me or is anybody else offended by these experiences … maybe I’m extremely sensitive … either way I would rather fall off a cliff 🕳 than have a doctor tell me what he thinks is wrong with my body image … lesson learned 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻!!!! Psss kiss my white ass 💋🍑👋🏻 !!!!!"