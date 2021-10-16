Britney on Doing an Interview: 'Lord Have Mercy on My Family's Souls'

Instagram

After some good fortune in court, Britney has been taking back her power — and she has issued a stark warning for those closest to her!

In a post on Friday — decorated with an image of an early Christmas tree "because why not???!!!" — the pop superstar wrote, "Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview !!!"

The comment came in the context of Spears saying she was not yet ready to go back to performing. "In the meantime … I’m staying clear of the business 💼 which is all I’ve ever known my whole life," she continued.

The post also complained about her 13-year conservatorship, a situation she argued she never deserved. "I'm fearful of doing something wrong," she admitted, "so I won’t be posting as much in a world where it's our liberty to be free, it's a shame !!! I started experiencing that when I got the keys 🔑 to my car 🚙 for the first time 4 months ago and it’s been 13 years !!!! I haven't done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years !!! I'm disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country !!!"