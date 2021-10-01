Dare to Bare! Britney Spears Poses Nude After Court Victory

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Britney Spears showed off her curves in a naked photo shoot following her latest court victory.

Covered only by flower emojis, Spears posted a series of sexy nudes on Instagram as she posed next to an outdoor bathtub. She also included topless pics taken on a beach.

She wrote in the caption, “Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody 😉💋🙊 !!!! Pssss no photo edits … the tub curves 😂😂😬😬 !!!”

Her fiancé Sam Asghari teased in the comments, “#freethenipple” with a laughing emoji.

Friend Paris Hilton showed her support, writing, “Love seeing you so happy and free! 🥰🔥 You deserve it! 💯 Love you B😍.”

On Wednesday, Britney Spears scored a major win in court with the suspension of her father Jamie Spears as her conservator.

According to a source, Spears was filled with emotion when she heard the news. They told Page Six, “Britney burst into tears upon hearing the judge’s decision. For the longest time, she had begun to think that she would never see the day that her father’s domineering control over every single aspect of her life would end, but it finally happened.”