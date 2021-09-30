Britney Spears’ First Words After Jamie Spears’ Conservatorship Suspension

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Britney Spears scored a major court victory with the suspension of her father Jamie Spears as her conservator!

After news broke of Jamie’s suspension, Britney took to Instagram to post a video of herself in a prop plane. She wrote on Instagram, “On cloud 9 right now 🤩☁️✈️ !!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane ✈️ !!! Geez I was scared 😳 🙄 !!! Pssss bringing the ship 🛳 home, JL ... Stay classy beautiful people !!!!”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

According to a source, Spears was filled with emotion when she heard Judge Brenda Penny’s decision to remove her dad Jamie as her conservator. They told Page Six, “Britney burst into tears upon hearing the judge’s decision. For the longest time, she had begun to think that she would never see the day that her father’s domineering control over every single aspect of her life would end, but it finally happened.”

“She’s in shock and at a loss for words but literally jumping for joy. She hasn’t felt joy like this in 13 years,” the insider added.

In celebration of her victory, the singer’s fiancé Sam Asghari posted “Free Britney! Congratulations!!!!!!!!!” on his Instagram Story.

During the court hearing, the judge ruled in favor of the suspension, saying, “[This decision is] in the best interest of the conservatee, which is my goal.”

Before Penny made the decision, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart requested that Jamie Spears be suspended immediately as her conservator.

He told the court, “This man does not belong in her life for another day. He must be suspended today. Britney Spears is pleading for it. This is a very easy decision... My client will be so extraordinarily distraught if Mr. Spears remains conservator for one more day... If he cares about his daughter, he will resign today.”

Along with calling Jamie “cruel” and “abusive” toward Britney, Rosengart brought attention to allegations that Britney was secretly recorded in her bedroom — a claim that arose in the new documentary “Controlling Britney Spears.”

Rosengart asked that another hearing be set in about a month to end the conservatorship altogether. In the meantime, he asked that John Zabel be named temporary conservator of Britney’s estate, arguing that Zabel is “a highly esteemed, nationally recognized, award-winning CPA with an impeccable record of serving in positions of trust,” who “will also be supported by Ms. Spears’ business management and forensic accounting teams.”

Rosengart also slammed Jamie for objecting to Zabel as a temporary conservator since Jamie has no experience with finance, talent management, and business. The attorney also accused Jamie of suddenly trying to terminate the conservatorship in effort to protect himself.

Jamie’s lawyer Vivian Lee Thoreen disputed all the claims made by Rosengart and the recent documentaries about Britney.

Thoreen issued a statement calling the judge’s decision “disappointing” and “a loss for Britney.”

The statement read, “Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father. This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship. This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children. For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required. For Mr. Spears, this also meant biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney’s own attorney.”

She continued, “These facts make the outcome of yesterday’s hearing all the more disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney.”

Thoreen went on to slam plans to name John Zabel as the temporary conservator of Britney’s estate. She stated, “Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer. Again, it was Mr. Spears who took the initiative to file the petition to terminate the conservatorship when neither Britney’s former court-appointed counsel nor her new privately-retained attorney would do so. It was Mr. Spears who asked the court at yesterday’s hearing to immediately terminate the conservatorship while Britney’s own attorney argued against it.”