Donald Trump, Appearing to Bleed from Ear, Rushed from Rally After Possible Shooting

Former President Trump appeared to have been wounded at a Pennsylvania rally Saturday, following what media have reported sounded like gunfire.

Trump was at a podium outdoors in Butler, Pennsylvania, when — minutes into the event — several popping noises were heard.

Trump grabbed one ear, then was tackled and shielded by Secret Service agents.

Trump walked off the stage with assistance, pumping his fist and seeming to shout, "Fight!"

His ear appeared bloodied“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

The Secret Service also confirmed Trump's safety.