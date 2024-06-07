Why Prince Harry Declined Invite to Duke of Westminster’s Wedding

Getty Images

Prince William is making headlines as an usher at the high society wedding of his son George’s godfather Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster.

William and Harry were both ushers at the 2004 wedding of Hugh’s sister, but Harry reportedly declined his invite to Hugh’s nuptials to avoid the royal rift being a focal point.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with DailyMail.com editor Charlie Lankston, who believes it’s a “terrible sign” of the royal feud.

She shared her take on the drama, saying, “What we understand is that Harry was not snubbed as was initially suggested, that he was invited, but that he had a conversation with the groom and it was effectively decided that if Harry was going to attend, the only thing anyone would be talking about was his feud with William.

“Between Harry and his friend, the groom, it was decided that it would be best if Harry just stayed away on this occasion,” Charlie commented.

It is to be noted the King Charles is also Hugh’s godfather.

William and Harry aside, royal watchers are still wondering if Princess Kate attend the upcoming Trooping the Colour amid her cancer treatment.

Kate hasn’t made a public appearance with the royal family since December.

A new report says she might never return to her previous royal roles in the same way.