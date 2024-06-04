Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Not Invited to Trooping the Colour (Report)

Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t be in London for Trooping the Colour on June 15 amid their royal rift with the family.

People magazine reports the couple was not invited to the festivities honoring King Charles III’s birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not invited last year, either.

They did, however, attend in 2022, the same year as Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, did not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside the family.

Before that, the couple attended in 2018 and 2019, but not in 2020 and 2021 because the Trooping the Colour was scaled back due to the pandemic.

This year, King Charles, who is battling cancer, is set to inspect the horses from a carriage rather than on horseback. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton, who was also diagnosed with cancer, will stay home to rest amid her treatments.

Her husband, Prince William as well as Queen Camilla will be at the celebration.

In other Harry news, the Prince is also missing the high-profile wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster. He’s set to marry Olivia Henson on June 7 at Chester Cathedral in Northern England.

Prince William was asked to be an usher at the wedding. Due to tension between William and Harry, the younger royal is bowing out.

A source told People that Hugh and Harry came to an "understanding,” and it was a mutual decision that Harry would not attend.