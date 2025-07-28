TMZ

Love is in the air for “The Rookie” star Nathan Fillion!

In photos obtained by TMZ, Fillion, 54, was spotted kissing Tania Raymonde, 37, during a fun date at Disneyland.

Aside from smooching, the two were photographed walking arm-in-arm at the amusement park in Anaheim.

TMZ

Over the weekend, the two were also seen hitting up the star-studded Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con party at The Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego.

Chad Salvador/Shutterstock for Entertainment Weekly

Just weeks ago, Nathan brought Tania as his date for the “Superman” premiere. They even posed together on the red carpet.

Referencing his role as Green Lantern, Tania wrote on Instagram, “A beautiful evening celebrating @superman last week with many people I truly adore (this Green Lantern especially) so if you haven’t yet had a chance to see this epic movie it’s pure joy and you’re going to love it 💚.”

It’s unclear how long they’ve been dating.