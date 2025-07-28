‘The Hills’ Alum Lo Bosworth Married & Expecting First Child

Getty Images

Lo Bosworth has a lot to celebrate!

The reality star just tied the knot with fiancé Dom Natale and they have a baby on the way.

She shared their wedding photos on Instagram and wrote, “We said yes with joy. And life, with its most tender timing, said yes right back. 🤍💍🍼”

Bosworth, best known for her days on “The Hills” and “Laguna Beach,” also opened up to People magazine about her nuptials, which took place on July 20.

She said of opting for a Laguna Beach wedding, "We wanted our wedding to meet the moment of where we’re at right now. I’m about four months pregnant, and before starting our fertility journey we thought about a big, New York City wedding. Once our family plans got underway however, we changed course to something we knew would be perfect if I was lucky enough to get pregnant: an intimate wedding with our closest family members enjoyed at home. We could take off our shoes, stretch out, enjoy great food and the beautiful decor and relax."

It was a small wedding with just 28 guests, and Lo explained, "Getting married at home in Laguna felt right for us — inviting, calming, and full of love. We’ve both been in NYC for about 15 years and for me, going home to Laguna to get married feels very full-circle."

She added, "We wanted an understated, but colorful luncheon that felt inviting instead of stuffy. When your reception is in your backyard and you invite guests to jump in the pool, you need to be laid back about it all.”

Bosworth walked down the aisle in a dress by Hailey Desjardins and Natale wore a suit by Brunello Cucinelli.

Lo said, "When we set our date in July, we didn’t know if our planned IVF cycle would be successful. I bought a dress (or two) early on in the hopes one would still work if we got lucky. Three weeks before my wedding, nothing fit and I put into a call to my stylist friend, Thomas Carter Phillips, who works with an incredibly talented tailor, Hailey Desjardins, to build me a dress from scratch."

She went on, "At that point, I was more than three months pregnant, had gained weight from the transfer medications and was starting to show. We decided a classic look that accentuated my bump would be best. My finished dress got delivered at 8 p.m. the night before I left for our wedding, and I could not be more grateful to Tommy and Hailey for saving me in one the most extreme pinches of my life."

The couple shared their first dance to Aretha Franklin’s “Kissin’ by the Mistletoe,” a tribute to Dom’s family because his family’s surname means Christmas in Italian!

It was even more fitting since Lo and Dom met over the holidays a few years back.

After the ceremony, guests enjoyed Mexican food and five different types of wedding cake for dessert!

Bosworth recently shared her wedding plans on Northwestern Mutual’s “A Better Way to Money” podcast, explaining they were planning a “micro-wedding.”

“Ultimately, we decided to shift our priorities because we would like to start a family,” she said. “We would like to buy a house and those things cost money and you have to plan for your future. And so we are going to have a small, family-only wedding this summer. We’re going to get married in Laguna Beach."